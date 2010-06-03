Chaos Reigns In German Politics As Merkel Has Lost Grip On Power

Chancellor Angela Merkel is losing her grip on the German state as her administration remains embroiled in crisis.



While Germany did go through with their independent short selling ban today, the country still looks the big loser in the fallout from the Greek crisis. Chancellor Merkel held out with the hope that delaying a bailout would cheapen the cost. But it did the opposite, and the German people have lost confidence in her leadership because of it as other states gain.

Now the German President, Horst Köhler, has resigned because of embarrassing comments over Germany’s foreign deployments. Merkel is now left to find a President that can bring her crumbling coalition back together, and provide some stability to her government, just days after losing one of her most trusted political allies to retirement, Roland Koch.

But Germany’s economy is under threat from all sides. There is clearly a second European economic downturn coming, but whether that brings the country into recession is still in doubt. A second recession would do even more damage to the health of Europe’s fringe states, where significant public spending cuts have been made in the hope that growth would come soon thereafter.

If Germany, the engine of European growth, stutters it won’t just mean Merkel’s head, it might mean an even bigger bailout bill for Germany or a severe change in the eurozone.

Bild says she has seven days to save her Chancellorship. Merkel may only have slightly longer to save the euro.

