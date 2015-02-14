Angela Merkel flew 13,000 miles in 8 days

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had an extremely busy week.

German newspaper Bild has already called it “the hardest 30 hours in the Chancellor’s life.”

In eight days, she flew from Kyev to Berlin, to Moscow, to Munich, to Washington DC and Ottawa, then back to Berlin, Minsk, and finally Brussels.

In total, she travelled 13,073 miles.

During that time, Merkel was part of eight international meetings, and had to fly back to Berlin on February 11 to join a mass in memory of former German president Robert von Weizsaecker.

We put together a map showing all the flights she took, starting in Kyev on Thursday, February 5, and finishing one week later in Brussels, when she lead the negotiations on the Greek debt.

Click the map to enlarge.

