Merkel's Opposition Back Her Handling Of Eurozone Crisis In Ultimate Passive-Aggressive Move

The centre-left Social Democrat Party in Germany said Monday that they are willing to “help” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s handing of the eurozone crisis, according to Der Spiegel.



The SDP wrote that they would back Merkel in a vote in Parliament to ensure Greece gets its second bailout.

Der Spiegel warns that this note of support for Merkel may be a “poisoned chalice.”

There are two ways of looking at the SDP’s support for Merkel.

They could be throwing in their support for Merkel because of the huge stakes in the crisis, and banding together is the best thing to do for Germany.

Then there’s the opposing view, as expressed in German Daily Tagesspiegel:

“The message of the three Social Democrats is that Angela Merkel isn’t showing leadership in the euro crisis. Their offer of cooperation is a slightly poisoned chalice. We’re ready, they say, to support you in the public debate and in parliament, even if unpopular decisions need to be taken. What they don’t say, but are thinking is: If you’re too scared….It shows that the SPD leadership is clever enough to portray itself in this crisis as something the German government most definitely is not: clear, decisive and — united.”

If so, that’s some great passive-aggressive politics.

