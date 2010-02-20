Meet The Last Conservative Left Standing

Photo: AP

If she spoke in English, and if she had a more sympathetic American President, Germany’s Angela Merkel would easily join Margaret Thatcher on the very-short list of European conservative heroes.But as it is, the German leader will have to settle for the fact that in this world she’s the last conservative left standing.



In the dark days of Spring 2009, Merkel resisted the alluring siren song of stimulus, despite the desperate pleas from the rest of the world that without German participation there could be no global economic recovery.

And now even as European leaders waffle over a bailout for Greece, she’s the one yelling “STOP” while demanding that if Greece does get bailed out, that it must come with severe limitations on its voting rights and its ability to spend money.

As crisis pushes other world leaders to abandon principle for the sake of political expediency, Merkel shows she’s got bigger balls than any of them.

