Angela Merkel prompted laughter with her confused reaction to the claim that Trump had 'charmed' her

Twitter/@marceldirsus German Chancellor Angela Merkel looked mystified on Friday when she was asked where President Donald Trump had ‘charmed’ her.

Richard Grenell, the former US ambassador to Germany, said at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday that he saw President Donald Trump “charm” German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

When asked about the comment at a press conference on Friday, Merkel looked mystified by the suggestion, then declined to comment.

Richard Grenell, the former US ambassador to Germany, made the suggestion during a speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

When asked about the comment during a Friday press conference, Merkel squinted at the reporter and said, “He did what?”

When the reporter added that Grenell had said Trump “charmed” Merkel, Merkel paused and then smiled. People at the press conference started laughing, and Merkel joined in.

She then declined to comment, saying she didn’t speak about private conversations.

Watch the clip below:

This is one of my new favourite Merkel moments. A journalist asks her about Richard Grenell's claim that Trump "charmed" Merkel. You don't need to speak German to enjoy her reaction:pic.twitter.com/RSjHSNXXtX — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) August 28, 2020

When Grenell made the claim on Wednesday night, Twitter exploded with videos showing Merkel acting incredulous around Trump.

The only US president who charmed Angela Merkel was Barack Obama. Angela Merkel thinks Donald Trump is a fucking idiot. pic.twitter.com/Js0xFoThbc — E. Vaughan (@NeutrinaV) August 27, 2020

Actual picture of Trump "charming" Angela Merkel pic.twitter.com/Hl6hf22CBe — russchoma (@russchoma) August 27, 2020

According to Grenell, Trump charmed German Chancellor Angela Merkel pic.twitter.com/gesFtbAMhp — Andrew Palmer (@andrewDC_) August 27, 2020

The two leaders have had a frosty relationship in the four years since Trump was elected.

After Trump tweeted in July 2019 that four progressive congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Merkel criticised the comment at a press conference.

She said she distanced herself from Trump “without question” and stood “in solidarity” with the congresswomen who were “attacked.”

A month earlier, Trump had threatened Germany with sanctions over a gas pipeline linking Germany to Russia, from which Germany buys much of its energy. He has also accused Germany of not meeting the NATO target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defence.

