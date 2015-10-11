Angela Merkel's incredible rise from quantum chemist to the world's most powerful woman

The world’s most powerful woman earned her Ph.D. in quantum physics, presides over the richest economy in Europe, and is the central broker in a massive euro-bailout deal.
Germany’s Angela Merkel is the undisputed leader of her political party, and she faces hardly any opposition in her now third parliamentary term as chancellor.
In honour of the Bundeskanzlerin’s 10 years in power, here’s the story of Merkel’s rise from humble beginnings under an oppressive East German regime to the top spot as Germany’s leader.
Angela Dorothea Kasner was born to Herlind Kasner, an English and Latin teacher, and Horst Kasner, a theologian and Lutheran minister.
A few weeks after she was born, her father moved the family to Templin, in East Germany, about an hour from Berlin.
Merkel's childhood was shaped by the Stasi, or secret police. The Stasi made people paranoid. Merkel
learned early on to keep her cards close to her chest.
She excelled in academics, especially maths, science, and languages.
In her teenage years, her parents encouraged her to join the Communist youth organisation, the Freie Deutsche Jugend, or Free German Youth, to develop skills for a career in politics.
After flunking a physics course in high school, she decided to pursue a degree from the University of Leipzig in physics to prove her mastery of the subject.
Popular among her peers, she caught the eye of fellow physics student Ulrich Merkel, whom she met during a Russian exchange trip.
She married him in 1977 and graduated the following year with a degree in physics and physical chemistry.
She continued her academic career and went on to study at the elite German Academy of Sciences, in Berlin, and earned a Ph.D. in quantum chemistry, in 1986.
After earning her doctorate, she worked as a chemist at the Academy of Sciences, where she was one of a few female researchers.
She was convinced that a career in science would protect her from the constraints of the East German regime.
Merkel and her husband divorced in 1982. She later married Joachim Sauer, a chemistry professor.
On November 9, 1989, the night the Berlin Wall fell, Merkel went to a sauna and then out for beers as she did every Thursday night.
Her decision to stick to her typical routine is an example of her stark contrast to the way most people in Berlin reacted that night.
In 1989, Merkel made a move toward a career in politics and joined the center-right activists of the Democratic Awakening party.
Her first job was unpacking boxes of new computers and setting them up for the office.
A year later, she became the party's spokeswoman, and renamed the party the Allianz für Deutschland, or Alliance for Germany.
As a female with a doctorate in quantum chemistry, Merkel immediately stood out in the political realm.
Even in her new, more visible role as a spokeswoman, she kept her cropped haircut, baggy skirts, and sandals -- and was criticised for it.
Her male counterparts were so distracted by her appearance they offered to pay for new and more suitable clothes for her.
Merkel's rise to the top accelerated when she joined the largest party in West Germany, Christlich Demokratische Union.
She was selected for multiple positions by Helmet Kohl, her mentor and the leader of the Christian Democratic Union, or CDU.
He appointed her as minister for women and, a few years later, as minister of the environment, where she oversaw controversial topics like nuclear safety.
Merkel is credited for being the first chancellor to appreciate and support sports in her nation. The team declared her as the official mascot for the squad and calls her Muttivation, a play on her nickname, Mutti, meaning mummy.
'The chancellor's visit to the German team during the World Cup shows that she takes people and their interests seriously,' said market researcher Manfred Güllner of the Forsa Institute.
