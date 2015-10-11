Angela Merkel's incredible rise from quantum chemist to the world's most powerful woman

The world’s most powerful woman earned her Ph.D. in quantum physics, presides over the richest economy in Europe, and is the central broker in a massive euro-bailout deal.

Germany’s Angela Merkel is the undisputed leader of her political party, and she faces hardly any opposition in her now third parliamentary term as chancellor.

In honour of the Bundeskanzlerin’s 10 years in power, here’s the story of Merkel’s rise from humble beginnings under an oppressive East German regime to the top spot as Germany’s leader.

