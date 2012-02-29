Check Out This Fantastic Video Of Angela Merkel Getting Covered With Beer

In case you missed it, here’s the video of Angela Merkel receiving an unexpected dose of beer during a state dinner in Demmin, Germany over the weekend.



As you might expect, its become an internet hit.

German newspaper Bild has an interview with the poor waiter at the centre of the scandal. 21-year-old Martin D says, “I was pushed from behind and tried to catch the beers, but it was too late. I shouted ‘shit!’ really loudly.”

Martin has respect for Merkel, however, adding that she smiled calmly at him and went on to deliver a speech while still covered in beer.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

