Reuters Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are greeted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015.

On Wednesday, theworld’s most powerful womanwelcomed the world’s most famous woman with a handshake outside the German Chancellery in Berlin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who presides over the richest economy in Europe and is the central broker in the massive euro-bailout deal, is hosting Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip on a four-day state visit to Germany.

The queen’s fifth visit to Deutschland includes a wreath-laying ceremony at Berlin’s

Neue Wache war memorial, a tour of the World War II-era Bergen-Belsen concentration camp (where Anne Frank perished and the only camp to be liberated by the British), and a lecture with students at the Technische Universität of Berlin, according to a statement from the Bundeskanzlerin.

The royal couple will reside at the Hotel Adlon near Berlin’s Brandenburg gate, the same location where Michael Jackson infamously dangled his baby from a balcony, the Telegraph reports.

Meanwhile, the UK is gearing up for a major referendum on whether it will remain a member of the 28-nation EU. In a podcast released from the Bundeskanzlerin, Merkel said there is

“a lot of common ground in politics” between the two nations. “I hope that the UK remains in the EU,” Merkel added.

