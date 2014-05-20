Three Things Apple's New Retail Leader Angela Ahrendts Is Planning

Burberry Angela Ahrendts

Apple’s new retail leader Angela Ahrendts has been meeting with employees and managers at Apple’s stores, according to a new report from Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac.

And so far, employees seem to love her. She’s warm, kind, and interested in Apple’s large retail group. One manager told Gurman, “Even over the phone, you feel like you are speaking to her as she is sitting right next to you.”

She’s also shared her three-point plan for revamping Apple’s retail operations:

1. Ramp stores in China. Apple is planning to have 30 stores in China by 2016, up from 10 today. But, additionally, Ahrendts believes Chinese consumers are important everywhere and she wants to make Apple stores as friendly to Chinese consumers as possible. 2. Mobile payments for Apple’s stores. Apple is exploring mobile payments for everyone, but in its own stores, it’s still relying on credit cards and cash. Ahrendts wants to figure out a way to make the payment process more seamless and mobile friendly. 3. A plan to change everything. This one is quite vague, but Gurman says, “From the point in which a customer finds the product he or she wants to purchase, to how they discuss the product with Apple Store employees, to how they pay for the product, Ahrendts would like to redesign the complete experience.”

