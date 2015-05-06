Apple exec Angela Ahrendts was the highest-paid woman in the US last year

AP Apple SVP Angela Ahrendts.

Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts was the highest-paid female executive of 2014, Bloomberg reports.

Ahrendts, who was hired by Apple in October 2013, was paid $US82.6 million last year.

That figure includes her annual salary, a signing bonus, and a “make-whole” grant for unvested equity left at Burberry.

Ahrendts officially joined Apple in the spring of 2014 after serving as Burberry’s CEO since 2006.

According to Apple’s recent proxy statement, she was paid about $US37 million at Burberry.

One of Ahrendts’ biggest responsibilities has been the launch of the Apple Watch both online and in Apple stores around the world.

With a 2014 compensation of $US71.2 million, Oracle’s Safra Catz came in second place in Bloomberg’s analysis of female executives.

The highest-paid female CEO was Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer, who made $US59.1 million in 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.