A camera-shy Apple exec is going to give a TV tour of a new Apple Store

CBS Charlie Rose speaking to Angela Ahrendts.

Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts is giving Charlie Rose of “60 Minutes” a tour of Apple’s store of the future, according to Re/Code.

The executive, who came from British fashion label Burberry, has been camera-shy in her role at Apple. She has not been onstage during Apple keynote addresses and has given few interviews since starting the job.

Jony Ive, Apple’s design chief, will also make an appearance in the segment, which is set to air on Sunday 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Ive will show Rose in his “secret” design lab at Apple.

The programme will also give Apple CEO Tim Cook a platform to talk about encryption, taxes, and manufacturing in China, according to Re/Code.

Cook has been a vocal advocate of consumer privacy and came under fire from BlackBerry CEO John Chen over his stance. Chen said the world was in a “bad place” when companies like Apple refuse government requests for user data.

