Here's Angela Ahrendts' First Memo To Apple Employees

During her second month on the job, Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s new senior vice president of retail and online stores, has sent her first memo to Apple employees.

The email, which was published by 9to5Mac, briefly overviews Ahrendts’ general philosophy when it comes to managing Apple’s retail presence.

“Although technology is rapidly changing how customers shop, they still want to feel surprised and delighted by the personalised Apple experience we provide at every turn,” Ahrendts wrote. “That’s what makes us unique.”

It’s too early to determine the former Burberry CEO’s influence on Apple’s retail business, but previous reports from 9to5Mac claim to provide some insight as to Ahrendts approach.

Her three-part vision for the future of Apple reportedly involves focusing on markets in China, expanding into mobile payments, and overhauling the end-to-end sales experience in Apple stores.

Ahrendts briefly hints at these topics in her memo to Apple Retail employees, which is posted below.

