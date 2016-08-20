Apple's retail boss thinks Apple stores should be a social 'gathering place'

Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts doesn’t necessarily want to open more Apple stores — but she wants the stores to act like “town squares.”

Business Insider caught up with Angela Ahrendts at the grand opening of a new Apple Store at the World Trade Center and she told us how Apple stores are changing in terms of layout and design. But she also talked about her vision for what Apple stores should be.

Here’s how Ahrendts described it:

“We don’t really need to open more stores, but we need to open incredible places that almost behave like a town square, like a gathering place. Right? So when all the events start to turn on, that’s what, you know, we want you to meet people at Apple. See what’s happening.”

When we asked Ahrendts if she plans to open more stores in New York, she was mum — but we do know that there could be changes on the way for the company’s existing locations.

You can see the full video of our chat with Ahrendts here.

