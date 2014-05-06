Apple's New Retail Leader Angela Ahrendts Is Due To Make Over $US68 Million

Apple’s new retail leader Angela Ahrendts is going to be well paid if she does a decent job.

According to a SEC filing, Ahrendts is due 113,334 units of restricted stock over the next four years if Apple’s shares do well, and if she does her job.

At today’s share price, these stock units are worth $US68 million. If Apple shares climb back to their previous high of $US700, they’re worth $US79 million.

Jordan Golson at MacRumors notes that Apple pays dividends out to employees with restricted stock units, which means Ahrendts gets $US1.5 million per year in dividends alone on her shares.

Ahrendts joins Apple from Burberry, where she was the CEO. This helps explain some of the big salary Apple is paying. Going from CEO to SVP is a step down.

Apple’s retail stores have long been the envy of the industry, but as Apple’s total sales have slowed, so too have sales at its retail stores. Its Ahrendts’ job to breath new life into the stores, and lead an expansion in China.

