HOUSE OF THE DAY: $US65 Million Hamptons Mansion Comes With 2 Pools And A Grotto

Another incredible Hamptons estate is up for grabs.
Known as “Angel View,” the 15,000-square-foot estate in North Haven is selling for an astronomical $US65 million through Harald Grant of Sotheby’s.
Although the identity of the owners is private, Grant told The Wall Street Journal that they are looking to downsize now that their children are grown up.
The home sits on 6.5 acres and has 500 feet of waterfront on Noyack Bay. Amenities include a “grotto” room with an indoor pool, two outdoor infinity pools, and a tennis court.
A very oversized cottage. The 15,000-square-foot home includes two kitchens, one for casual dining and one for professional entertaining.
And here is the 'grotto' room. It comes with an indoor pool and a painted night sky on the ceiling, with fibre-optic lights to look like stars.
The landscaping definitely has a natural feel. Here is a pond full of lily pads under a stone bridge.
