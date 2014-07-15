HOUSE OF THE DAY: $US65 Million Hamptons Mansion Comes With 2 Pools And A Grotto

Hamptons Angel View estateJake Rajas/Sotheby’s

Another incredible Hamptons estate is up for grabs.

Known as “Angel View,” the 15,000-square-foot estate in North Haven is selling for an astronomical $US65 million through Harald Grant of Sotheby’s.

Although the identity of the owners is private, Grant told The Wall Street Journal that they are looking to downsize now that their children are grown up.

The home sits on 6.5 acres and has 500 feet of waterfront on Noyack Bay. Amenities include a “grotto” room with an indoor pool, two outdoor infinity pools, and a tennis court.

Welcome to the 'Angel View' estate in North Haven, near Sag Harbor.

The Tudor-style home has had the same owners for the past 18 years.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion is designed with wood accents.

The wood and stone make it feel like an oversized cottage.

A very oversized cottage. The 15,000-square-foot home includes two kitchens, one for casual dining and one for professional entertaining.

While the understated dining room is more on the casual side.

There are plenty of rooms for recreation. Here is the billiards room.

And here is the 'grotto' room. It comes with an indoor pool and a painted night sky on the ceiling, with fibre-optic lights to look like stars.

These spiral stairs lead to...

...a dreamy lounge complete with a 'universe' mural.

But the outside is even better.

The landscaping definitely has a natural feel. Here is a pond full of lily pads under a stone bridge.

There are also romantic, European touches.

You can get a sense of the Tudor-style outdoor decor.

Of course, this Hamptons home has a tennis court.

And two salt-water infinity pools.

They are connected by a streaming waterfall.

And have incredible views of Noyack Bay.

The beach feels private.

'Angel View.' seems like an appropriate name.

