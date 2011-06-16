Getting Funded In A Frothy Market

I had the privilege of keynoting at the Founder Showcase tonight in San Francisco.



Adeo asked me to speak about fund raising. I generally don’t like to speak about fund raising in a frothy market. If you’re bullish you seem like a Cramer-esque cheerleader and if you’re bearish you sound like a party pooper.

But Adeo asked so I obliged. I don’t know whether they shot video. If they do I’ll post it. I think you can get the gist of it from my presentation although some slides don’t quite tell the full story.

Enjoy. See you in the comments section for our debate.

VC Funding in a Frothy Market

