Meet Iraq's 'Angel of Death' fighting against ISIS

France 24 English via Youtube Ayyub Faleh al-Rubaie leading a group of fighters.

Ayyub Faleh al-Rubaie, who’s best-known as Abu Azrael (“Angel of Death”), is a legendary Shia militiaman who’s bravery and reputation have also earned him the title of “Iraq’s Rambo.” He’s become the people’s champion in resisting ISIS in Iraq.

His methods and appearance match the brutality of the Islamic State, for instance, he’s been shown holding axes, waving swords, and even abusing the corpses of ISIS fighters.

He also has a flair for social media publishing viral posts and inspiring tribute fan pages and groups. Abu Azrael has even coined his own catchphrase when addressing ISIS “illa tahin,” which means “grind you into dust,” according to the France 24 video below.

Watch Abu Azrael inspire a nation to resist ISIS:

