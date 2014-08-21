Angel Investor Apologizes For Sending Messages That Said 'I'm Not Leaving Without Having Sex With You'

Investor Pavel Curda was accused by Conjure.io employee Gesche Haas of sexual harassment, after he sent her the following email after the two met at a networking event in Berlin. Now he wants to apologise.

First, here is the email he was accused of sending:

Haas, who brought her story to Valleywag, was praised by editor Sam Biddle for coming forth with her story, saying that tech culture is laden with sexist behaviour and must be paid attention to.

Valleywag’s story went live yesterday afternoon. Shortly after, Curda tweeted that his “email had been hacked” but another woman, Lucie Montel, fired back with screenshots of the same exact message from Curda sent via text:

In an email to Business Insider, Curda apologized for the messages: “I regret sending the messages while I was in Berlin in July, mentioned recently in the press. I apologise for them and I am ready to apologise again in person with a big bouquet of flowers.”

Curda is a European angel investor, with investments in companies like Birdi and Apiary.

