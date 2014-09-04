Argentina Player Starts Blowout Win Over Germany With A Ridiculous Assist

Argentina and Germany met in a rematch of the 2014 World Cup on Wednesday.

With the stakes exponentially lower and players like Lionel Messi on the sidelines, Argentina won the friendly 4-2.

New Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria was the standout with three assists and a goal.

Twenty minutes into the match, he hit a ridiculous pass with the outside of his left foot, and it corkscrewed into the box where Sergio Aguero tapped it in to make it 1-0. Argentina went up 4-0 before Germany made the scoreline respectable in the final minutes.

Incredible assist:

