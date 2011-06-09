Woman Poses As A Sexy Teen On Facebook, Tricks Her Husband And Learns He's Trying To Kill Her

Angela Voelkert learned a little too much when she decided to trick her husband on Facebook.

The two are going through a messy divorce. To get some extra dirt, Voelkert set up a fake profile of a sexy teen named Jessica Studebaker and friended her husband, David.



Allegedly, David revealed to his new friend that he placed a GPS device in Angela’s car so he could find her and kill her. Then he asked “Studebaker” to run away with him.

David was arrested Friday for the illegal installation of a GPS but could face more serious charges if the allegations prove true.

New York Post writes his alleged messages to “Studebaker”:

“Once she is gone, I don’t have to hide with my kids. I can do what I want and not have to worry about not seeing my family anymore. You should find someone at your school. There should be some gang-bangers there that would put a cap in her arse for $10,000. I am done with her crap!”

This is not the first death threat that’s been made on Facebook.

