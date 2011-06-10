Angel Dave McClure Just Wrote A Check To The Company That Got Him VERY Excited

The panel at Launch.

Angel investor Dave McClure’s 500 Startups accelerator just announced its second crop of companies, and the biggest winner is Volta, a company that lets companies test scripts for phone calls to pick the most effective one.The company caught McClure’s eye when he was a judge at the Launch demo show in February — on stage, he said they gave him a “raging boner” and promised that if the service actually did what founder Patrick Stockwell said it would, he’d write them a check on the spot.



Looks like he was true to his word: Volta was not only chosen for the accelerator, but also received a $50,000 investment from McClure’s Twilio Fund.

Other companies in the new round include crowdsourced editing service Kibin and automated video interviewing service Ovia.

