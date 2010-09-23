ANGEL COLLUSION SCANDAL ROCKS SILICON VALLEY! [The Video]

TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington broke a huge story yesterday when he reported on a secret meeting of wealthy angel investors who are working together to screw entrepreneurs.



But is it true? Were the angels really colluding? Or we’re they just having dinner together? Watch the video and weigh in below…

UPDATE: AOL DailyFinance’s Sam Gustin says Ron Conway firmly denies attending the meeting. And now Sundeep Peechu says he wasn’t there, either (despite the erased tweet).

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

