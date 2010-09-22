Here's Who Was At That Secret Valley Super-Angel Collusion Meeting

Mike Arrington threw a grenade into the centre of the Valley brain-trust last night, when he accused a group of high-profile angel investors of holding a secret meeting at Bin 38 to screw entrepreneurs on deal-pricing (and other unpleasant topics).



Mike didn’t name names, but immediately the Valley became consumed with figuring out who was there.

One attendee, Dave McClure, has come clean in an awesome blog post of his own, defending the event, and blasting Arrington for sexing it up as retaliation for not having been invited.

Another attendee, Sundeep Peechu, has been outed after erasing a Tweet to try to cover his tracks (the hazards of 24-hour monologuing on Twitter). (UPDATE: Sundeep has now denied attending the dinner and says he erased the Tweet because so many people were jumping to the wrong conclusion).

A third attendee, Bryce Roberts, has also come clean, and concurs with Dave McClure’s view that the dinner conversation was vastly different than Arrington represented it to be (see below).*

Meanwhile, several other folks who instantly popped into everyone’s heads, including Jason Calacanis, Chris Sacca, Keith Rabois, and others, have issued public and private denials or otherwise been accounted for.

So who else was there?

Here’s the latest thinking from Quora:

Sundeep Peechu (tweeted from Bin 38 http://yfrog.com/myspeechup)

Ron Conway (very confident) UPDATE: A tipster says Ron was NOT there.

Brian Pokorny (very confident) UPDATE: A tipster says Brian was NOT there.

Dave McClure (says so at http://500hats.typepad.com/500bl…)

Jeff Clavier

Mike Maples

Aydin Senkut (very confident)

Steve Anderson

Bryce Roberts (says so himself)

Is there anyone on that list who was actually NOT there? Is there anyone not listed above who actually WAS there? Let us know. And also feel free to post more explanations of what was actually going on at the meeting if it wasn’t price fixing and collusion.

*Here’s attendee Bryce Roberts‘ account of the evening:

I was there.

But, apparently, I was at a very different investor dinner than the one Mike wrote about. The dinner I was at didn’t have agreement on anything, let alone agreements and pacts as outlined in his article. The dinner I was at had investors who preferred bridge notes and those who preferred priced rounds. Investors who’ve backed YC companies and those who haven’t. Investors who like working with big VCs and those who prefer quick flips without getting traditional VCs involved. Investors who are worried prices are getting overheated and slowing thier investment pace down and those that are investing at an aggressive clip. The dinner I was at reflected a bunch of different styles, not consensus.

And here’s Dave McClure’s awesome blog post (language NSFW) >

