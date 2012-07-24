This Boxer Gave Up Everything For A Shot At The Olympics—And Missed

Photo: Photo used with permission by Angel Bovee
Like many Olympic hopefuls, three-time national boxing champion Angel Bovee had to make a choice––continue life as she knew it, working 9-to-5 at an Albany, N.Y. news station, or give up virtually everything for her shot at a gold. It was a no-brainer.
“I made the decision to quit my job, sell my apartment, and take out a $15,000 personal loan,” Bovee told Business Insider.
Everything about the move was a gamble. It was 2002 and women’s’ boxing wasn’t even included in the Olympic games.
Bovee went to work anyway, paying her own way to fights and living out of her car for months to afford the training she needed to compete.
“I didn’t wrestle with (my choice),” she said. “If you want to go to the Olympics, you have to do this. You get rid of the fear and the doubt.”
She still did pretty well for herself, becoming one of only six women to represent the U.S. team twice in the World Boxing Championships. In 2002, she served as team captain and her path to the Olympics was pretty much paved.
Soon after she earned her master's in recreational management, the Adecco Group, a career solutions company that partners with the U.S. Olympics, came calling. They needed someone to specialize in helping post- and pre-Olympians into the workforce.
Bovee had the offer within weeks.
'The transition between introducing myself as a boxer and now I'm the Adecco specialist ... is very different,' she says. 'You do wrestle with the change in your life.'
