Andy Xie: Chinese Manufacturing Was Built On Squeezing People Hard, It Will Now Unravel

As Chinese labour costs rise, and worker discontent bubbles over, China’s old model of manufacturing will need to completely change, says Andy Xie at Caixin magazine.



Using the term ‘slave labour’ for Chinese manufacturing (which some in America do, but Andy Xie hasn’t done) is certainly an extreme way to characterise things, but it’s not completely off mark. Militarized labour is probably the more accurate term.

Caixin:

To put it bluntly, the key competence of a successful OEM in China is to squeeze labour to the maximum extent possible. That skill is developed within an organisation. When a company employs hundreds of thousands from all over China, it needs a massive machine that involves recruiting, housing, training, and worker management on the factory floor.

For example, the factory I visited derives its economies of scale from 1) knowing where to find all the 18-year-old girls, 2) convincing them to stay in factory dormitories, 3) training them to put the parts together, and 4) ensuring that no one takes too many toilet breaks. This is all part of a huge system that can derive considerable economies of scale by processing hundreds of thousands of workers.

Yet today’s generation of Chinese are much different that previous ones, says Mr. Xie. Young Chinese today grew up without the hardship of their parents, and thus are less willing to accept extreme hardship just for the sake of a marginal increase to their wealth. Unfortunately much of the Chinese leadership comes from a different time, which based on China’s growth, might as well have been ‘a different century’. This is why they have trouble understanding and solving labour discontent.

I’m afraid similar yet greater problems will eventually surface. Ultimately, market force will bring down the current system. Workers don’t have to show up for factory jobs. They can join the urban service sector instead, where wages may be a bit lower but lifestyles are much better, and have a chance to integrate into urban life.

Thus the old Chinese manufacturing model, which many companies have built their core strengths around, is dying. Newer, more enlightened Chinese manufacturers will benefit, while the dinosaurs, especially around China’s coastal regions, will go extinct if they don’t change. Still in terms of labour costs, an awakening of Chinese aspirations only means higher wages and benefits, even if manufacturers successfully accommodate their young workers.

As usual, Andy Xie writes great stuff. You can get a deeper dive over at Caixin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.