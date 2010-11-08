Andy Xie: The Chinese Property Market Is Peaking

Economist Andy Xie has called the top for the Chinese property, speaking at a Caixin conference in Beijing:



Caixin:

“The property market has reached its peak,” said Xie, a board member at the firm Rosetta Stone Advisors. “Generally speaking, the government has been keeping money supply growth lower than the GDP growth this year, and the tightened currency supply will leave little room for housing prices to rise further.”

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.