Andy Warhol's legendary Hamptons mansion is back on the market for $85 million

elliman.comEothen offers indescribable views of the Atlantic Ocean and Montauk’s cliffs.
Feast your eyes on Eothen, which is Greek for “from the east.”
The family behind Arm & Hammer baking soda built the estate back in the ’30s as a mere fishing camp.
Pop art godfather Andy Warhol scooped the compound up in the ’70s, using it to host the likes of Jackie O. and John Lennon.
Now, for $US85 million, the Montauk stunner can be yours. Douglas Elliman’s Ronald White and Paul Brennan hold the listing.
Eight years later, the compound -- which includes six cottages restored by architect Thierry Despont -- is back on the market for more than triple its selling price.
With nearly 15,000 square feet of living space, the compound has nine bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms.
Fishing not your thing? Explore the 24-acre equestrian farm (called Indian Fields) and scenic riding trails.
