Andy Warhol's legendary Hamptons mansion is back on the market for $85 million

elliman.com Eothen offers indescribable views of the Atlantic Ocean and Montauk’s cliffs.

Feast your eyes on Eothen, which is Greek for “from the east.”

The family behind Arm & Hammer baking soda built the estate back in the ’30s as a mere fishing camp.

Pop art godfather Andy Warhol scooped the compound up in the ’70s, using it to host the likes of Jackie O. and John Lennon.

Now, for $US85 million, the Montauk stunner can be yours. Douglas Elliman’s Ronald White and Paul Brennan hold the listing.

