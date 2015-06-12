Andy Warhol's legendary Hamptons mansion is back on the market for $85 million

Eothen offers indescribable views of the Atlantic Ocean and Montauk's cliffs.

Feast your eyes on Eothen, which is Greek for “from the east.”

The family behind Arm & Hammer baking soda built the estate back in the ’30s as a mere fishing camp.

Pop art godfather Andy Warhol scooped the compound up in the ’70s, using it to host the likes of Jackie O. and John Lennon.

Now, for $US85 million, the Montauk stunner can be yours. Douglas Elliman’s Ronald White and Paul Brennan hold the listing.

J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler bought the 30-acre, oceanfront property for $27 million in 2007.

Eight years later, the compound -- which includes six cottages restored by architect Thierry Despont -- is back on the market for more than triple its selling price.

But even at the bloated listing price, who wouldn't want to live here?

Just imagine cooking the contents of your Hamptons CSA box in this sun-splashed kitchen.

Open the curtains and let the sunlight and salty sea air flood the living room...

...or opt for a more intimate, cosy setting.

With nearly 15,000 square feet of living space, the compound has nine bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms.

After a luxurious party (like Warhol used to throw), sink into a mound of pillows in one of the nine bedrooms.

Many decades later, the property still evokes its fishing camp origins.

Fishing not your thing? Explore the 24-acre equestrian farm (called Indian Fields) and scenic riding trails.

Deep Hollow Ranch is located right across the street.

Carl Fisher -- the architect who made Montauk what it is today -- built Eothen's two 1920s barns.

There's a total of 29 stalls between the two stately barns.

$85 million isn't so much to pay to forget all of your troubles, right?

