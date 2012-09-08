13 Iconic Andy Warhol Works That You Can Buy In A $100 Million Estate Sale

Photo: © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

Earlier this week, the foundation that oversees Andy Warhol‘s estate announced that it would sell some 20,000 of the artist’s works as part of an effort to shift its focus to grant-making.The works, which include silk-screen paintings, drawings, prints, collages, and photographs, are expected to bring in at least $100 million as they are sold by Christie’s in a series of sales over the next few years.



The first Warhol auction is right around the corner—it’s scheduled for November 12 at Christie’s New York showroom, and will feature more than 300 photos, paintings, and prints. Click through to check out some of the highlights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.