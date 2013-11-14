Andy Warhol Painting Sets A New Record With $US105 Million Sale

An Andy Warhol work titled “Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)” sold for a record $US105.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York City this evening.

The sale was a record high price for the artist. The painting had been expected to sell for between $US60 and $US80 million.

According to the AP:

A prized 1963 Andy Warhol painting that captures the immediate aftermath of a car crash sold for $US105 million Wednesday at a New York City auction, setting a record for the famed pop artist, Sotheby’s said. The 8- by 13-foot painting titled “Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)” depicts a twisted body sprawled across a car’s mangled interior. It has only been seen once in public in the past 26 years. The buyer wasn’t immediately identified.

The previous record for a Warhol work was set in 2007 when “Green Car Crash (Green Burning Car I)” sold for $US71.7 million, according to the AP.

The sale came just a day after a triptych by Francis Bacon sold for $US142 million at Christie’s, becoming the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction.

