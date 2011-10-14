Watch Andy Warhol At Work And View His Collections With This Cool App

Photo: iTunes
Art fans in the United States looking to explore the work of pop art icon Andy Warhol are in luck. The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has launched a new smart phone app designed to enhance the work of Warhol both at the museum and beyond.
The Warhol Art app allows a museum visitor to stand in front of one of the artist’s paintings, view a video of the artist at work on that specific piece, see related works, and read in-depth analyses from the museum’s curator.
Away from the museum, the app will offer a catalogue of the museum’s extensive collection.
The app is available for iPhone and Android smartphones for $2.99 as well as tablet devices for $3.99.
Source: NY Times Blog
