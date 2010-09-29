Former Head Of Uber-Powerful Union SEIU Under Corruption Investigation By FBI

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Andy Stern, the former head of the Service Employees International Union, is under investigation for corruption by the FBI, according to the AP (via HotAir).Two labour officials spoke to Forbes who were questioned over the matter by the FBI.



From Forbes:

The two organised labour officials met with federal agents this summer to answer questions about a six-figure book contract that Stern landed in 2006 and his role in approving money to pay the salary of an SEIU leader in California who allegedly performed no work.

Stern resigned as head of the Service Employees International Union in April.

