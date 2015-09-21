Andy Samberg kicks the Emmys off with an amazing opening monologue

Andy Samberg got the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards to a funny start Sunday night with a mixture of song and dance as well as some hilarious jokes.

The funnyman started the evening with a video opening in which he went through almost all the TV shows currently on air. The premise was that Samberg hadn’t seen a single popular TV show and he needed to lock himself away in a bunker to watch them all before hosting the Emmys.

Known for his video work when he was on “Saturday Night Live,” he didn’t disapoint as he had great cameos from the likes of Jon Hamm and and Wille Forte.

Then we got to the live portion of his monologue and he was awesome in that too.

Fox One of his gags during the monologue.

He touched on everything from the lack of race, age, and the lack of female roles still on TV (though we say that it’s getting better). He also threw in some election jokes, touching on Donald Trump (“he doesn’t seem racist — what else”) and Bernie Sanders (“doesn’t it always look like he’s late for a flight?”

Samberg also gave love to the shows that are leaving us like “Mad Men” and “Park and Rec.” He also joked that “True Detective” left too, even though it’s still on the air.

He had the audience rolling.

