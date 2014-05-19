Andy Samberg Tries To Break 'SNL' Impressions Record During Monologue

Andy Samberg returned to “Saturday Night Live” to host this weekend’s season finale.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star opened his monologue by saying, “I was a cast member here on ‘SNL,’ where I appeared in upwards of 100 digital shorts and six live sketches — so this is going to go great.”

“One thing I was less known for,” he admitted, “is doing impressions.”

Samberg says that he was nowhere near SNL’s Bill Hader, who mastered a whopping 24 impressions.

“So here to help me break the record is my good friend, Seth Meyers,” announced Samberg, as Meyers joined him on-stage to time his 25 impressions.

Samberg did brief impressions of famous and obscure celebrities and characters below:

Paul Giamatti, Jay Baruchel, young Travolta, Alan Arkin, Ryan Reynolds, Jim Carey, Alf, the dad from Alf, Roland Gift from Fine Young Cannibals, Beetlejuice, Keanu Reeves, Seth Meyers, Larry David, Zooey Deschanel, Seth Rogen, Teller from Penn and Teller, Randy ‘Macho Man’ Savage, the guy who does the “Entourage” theme song, Smoky the Bear, Pharrell, Liam Neeson, Osama bin Laden, Chris Mullen, Larry Bird, and Charles Barkley.

But suddenly, Bill Hader appeared on-stage to win back his record with impressions of Casey Kasem and Andy Samberg.

Watch all of the impressions below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.