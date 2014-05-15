Andy Samberg Returns To Host 'SNL' In Season Finale Promos

NBC/’Saturday Night Live’ Andy Samberg returns to SNL this weekend after winning a Golden Globe for his new Fox comedy, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’

Andy Samberg returns to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to host the show’s season finale with musical guest, St.Vincent.

After Samberg won a Golden Globe this year for his role on new Fox show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” tensions are sarcastically high between former co-stars as the comedian returns to his old stomping grounds.

This week’s promos, featuring Samberg and Kenan Thompson, are filled with new egos, yoga breaks, and lots of bromance.

The clip may even win…

