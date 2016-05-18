Andy Samberg found a way to mention Jimmy Fallon in every interview he did for his new movie

Andy Samberg had a fun gift for Jimmy Fallon when he appeared on Monday’s “Tonight Show.” He and the other guys behind the movie “Popstar” mentioned the late-night host in every press tour interview they did for the movie.

Press tour interviews can start feeling very repetitive and can become exhausting, so Samberg and his partners — Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — who make up comedy trio Lonely Island gave themselves something to keep the tour interesting.

“We’re like we need something to keep our sparks flying a little, something exciting to do during the interviews,” Samberg explained. “So we turned it into a game where we would try and mention [Jimmy Fallon] as much as possible without anyone sort of knowing that’s what we were doing, because I knew I was coming here at the end of everything and then I could show it to you.”

They accomplished this by extolling the wisdom of Fallon, who they worked with at “Saturday Night Live,” offering hilarious statements, such as:

“You know what Jimmy Fallon says, ‘Truth is stranger than not truth.'”

“Well, Jimmy Fallon always says that wavelengths are like earth, everybody’s on the same one.”

“You know it’s like Jimmy Fallon always says, ‘Un elefante, no es un perro.'” (Translation: An elephant isn’t a dog.)

“It made perfect sense in context,” Samberg joked after the clips played.

“I’m honored,” Fallon said.

Watch the video below:

