Here's the hilarious opening video that had the Emmys audience instantly in love with comedian host, Andy Samberg

Before Andy Samberg took the Emmys stage Sunday night with a killer monologue, the “Saturday Night Live” alum started the show with one of his zany videos.

It starts out with Samberg having a dinner with TV stars like Randall Park (“Fresh of the Boat”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), and Timothy Simons (“Veep”) when everyone at the table realises that Samberg isn’t caught up on any of the big shows.

Samberg is shamed, and begins to sing about how disappointment he is in himself.

With screeners in hand…

he heads in his bunker to watch every TV show.

He comes out a new man one year later…

Definitely a less groomed man. He bumps into people Like Jon Hamm and Kerry Washington to tell them (in song) how much he likes their shows. They can’t get over how awful he smells.

Then he runs into Nathan Fillion who asks Samberg if he’s seen “Castle.” The music pauses as Samberg walks backwards and rushes back to his bunker to watch it.

NOW he’s seen every show.

That includes watching Robert Durst in “The Jinx.”

And a whole lot of shows with “Wives” in the title.

He also does a little homage to Billy Crystal’s Oscar openings when he would plug himself into the nominated movies.

Crystal’s was better, Samberg sings.

Watch the whole video opening below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.