Andy Ruiz Jr. showed up 30 pounds heavier than his trainer wanted for his highly anticipated rematch against Anthony Joshua

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar Andy Ruiz Jr. will be carrying a bit of extra weight as he attempts to knock out Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

The heavyweights Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua will meet in Saudi Arabia on Saturday in the biggest boxing rematch of the year.

Ruiz shocked the boxing world with a seventh-round stoppage in their first fight in June, taking Joshua’s belts and undefeated status despite their physical disparity.

At the weigh-in on Friday, Ruiz showed that the disparity would be even greater for their rematch, coming in at 283 pounds – nearly 30 pounds heavier than his trainer hoped he’d be for the fight.

Joshua weighed in at 237 pounds, the lightest he’s fought at in years.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A lot has changed since Andy Ruiz Jr. became an instant sensation in the boxing world after his shocking TKO of the undefeated British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in June.

In the days before their first fight, Joshua, built like a statue, was seen as the future of the division, and the rotund Ruiz was supposed to be a mere stepping stone on his path to a big-money fight against another top heavyweight, either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

Instead, with a seventh-round stoppage, Ruiz took Joshua’s belts, his undefeated record, and his status as the top fighter in the heavyweight division in one fell swoop.

Heading into their rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Ruiz is the champion and to be taken seriously, while Joshua is fighting as the challenger for the first time in years.

One other thing that has changed drastically? Ruiz’s weight.

Ruiz entered his first fight against Joshua at 268 pounds – a high number, but largely forgivable since he had taken the fight on short notice, and, most importantly, won.

In the weeks before their rematch, Ruiz’s trainer, Manny Robles, insisted that his fighter would get down into the 250s with a full training camp, but on Thursday he acknowledged, per ESPN, that Ruiz would instead likely be closer to 268 again.

At the weigh-in on Friday, Ruiz proved larger than his trainer expected, coming in at a whopping 283 pounds. According to ESPN, that makes him the heaviest champion to enter a title defence aside from Nikolay Valuev, who was also 7 feet tall; Ruiz is listed at 6-foot-2.

Joshua, who was 237 pounds as of Friday – the lightest he’s fought at in years – noted that the weight difference was significant but exuded easy confidence nonetheless.

"He's a big lad. They should make a super-heavyweight division" @anthonyfjoshua reacts to weighing in more than three stone lighter than Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their showdown on Saturday ???? Book #RuizJoshua 2 here: https://t.co/SYaXWxGiSx pic.twitter.com/8Kel9tqBfu — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 6, 2019

The extra weight also didn’t seem to be a concern for Ruiz, who chalked up his bulky build to a big dinner he had just eaten.

Just spoke to @Andy_destroyer1 No problems with his weight. Said he had eaten dinner before he stepped on scale and he weighed in with all of his clothes on. Feels the bulk will help him. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 6, 2019

Ruiz has not been shy about his love of food, courting Snickers as a potential sponsor during his post-championship press tour.

Should he dominate the rematch like he did the initial fight, he just might get a deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.