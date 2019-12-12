Andy Ruiz Jr. said he ate 'everything' in the buildup to the Anthony Joshua rematch, and everyone from Lennox Lewis to LL Cool J has criticised him for it

Andy Ruiz Jr. said he partied for three months and ate “everything” before losing his world titles to Anthony Joshua on Saturday, causing him to add on 15 pounds from the pair’s previous bout.

The Mexican American boxer has attracted heavy scrutiny for the weight gain, including from the former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, Joshua himself, and the rapper LL Cool J.

The New York-born emcee, a self-professed boxing fan, told TMZ on Tuesday that while he was disappointed to see Ruiz have his championship reign brought to an end so swiftly, a lack of self-discipline was ultimately his downfall.

“I got respect for him,” the 51-year-old said, adding, though, that “you can’t come into the ring 16 pounds heavier.”

“At the end of the day, when you step in the ring, you’ve got to be ready,” he said. “And if you’re not ready for whatever reason, it doesn’t matter. You win or you lose … And he wasn’t ready.”

The “Mama Said Knock You Out” rapper, who has often been seen ringside at Las Vegas fights, added that “part of being great at anything is having the discipline to stay focused when you’re successful.”

Lewis made his comments about Ruiz’s weight on Twitter.

“Just saw @Andy_destroyer1 saying not being fully prepared and in shape for rematch could have happened to anyone,” the Brit said.

“Not true. That’s a bad excuse. One person was serious about those belts and the other wasn’t. Simple as that!”

Joshua beat Ruiz comprehensively in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, winning back his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles after a 12-round decision.

While the Englishman was mostly humble in victory, he described Ruiz’s reasoning for his defeat as “excuses.”

“I would have loved to have trained the way Andy trained!” Joshua told ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” on Monday. “I would have loved to have trained that way, but in reality that’s not the way of a champion.”

Joshua added: “He knows his mistakes, whatever they were, or whatever they’re excuses. He just needs to go out there and get it right, and I hope he comes back again.”

Joshua will most likely fight his IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev next, the promoter Eddie Hearn told ESPN, while Ruiz could take on either Dominic Breazeale or Gerald Washington, DAZN News said.

