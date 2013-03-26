Andy Rubin's Kick-Butt Business Card From When He Worked At Apple

Since Google announced Andy Rubin would no longer run Android, he’s been fairly busy playing around with his Facebook profile, notes Danny Sullivan at MarketingLand.



There’s not much to the story. It’s just noteworthy since he has been quiet elsewhere around the web.

When we checked out Rubin’s page we saw his old business card from when he worked at Apple from 1989 to 1992. It’s pretty awesome:

