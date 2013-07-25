Former Android Boss Andy Rubin Put Up A Weird Facebook Post Looking To Hire Latte Artists

Well, this is odd.



Andy Rubin, the former Android boss at Google, just put up an unusual Facebook post asking people to recommend some “world-class Latte artists.”

The lucky candidates would hone their skills in a “new-formula café” located in Los Altos, California. Exactly who they would be working for is unclear.

In the post, Rubin linked to a Kotaku article featuring latte artist Kazuki Yamamoto, whose famous lattes feature popular video game and Manga characters.

There’s another interesting nugget to the story. Since Rubin stepped down from leading the Android team in March, Google still hasn’t said what he’d be working on.

Perhaps Google’s Android division is looking to give its employees a world-class perk in the form of a dedicated café?

Your guess is as good as ours. You can check out a screengrab of the post below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.