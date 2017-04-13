The guy who started Android just teased a new mystery gadget

Android founder Andy Rubin appears to be gearing up for his next big thing.

A few weeks after teasing the new smartphone his stealthy startup Essential is working on, he teased another product in a Twitter post Wednesday:

Our guess? It looks like some sort of 360-degree camera thing.

Rubin is the CEO of Essential, which plans to release a new high-end smartphone in the next few months, sources familiar with the company’s plans previously told Business Insider.

But the ambition goes beyond that. The smartphone will be part of a broader ecosystem of consumer products. It’s possible that whatever the camera thing is that Rubin teased on Wednesday is another piece of the Essential puzzle.

Can anyone guess what my colleague Wei is working on? First correct guess wins a signed version of the product when it’s ready! pic.twitter.com/RjGLczdCgV

— Andy Rubin (@Arubin) April 12, 2017

