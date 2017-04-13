The guy who started Android just teased a new mystery gadget

Steve Kovach

Android founder Andy Rubin appears to be gearing up for his next big thing.

A few weeks after teasing the new smartphone his stealthy startup Essential is working on, he teased another product in a Twitter post Wednesday:

Our guess? It looks like some sort of 360-degree camera thing.

Rubin is the CEO of Essential, which plans to release a new high-end smartphone in the next few months, sources familiar with the company’s plans previously told Business Insider.

But the ambition goes beyond that. The smartphone will be part of a broader ecosystem of consumer products. It’s possible that whatever the camera thing is that Rubin teased on Wednesday is another piece of the Essential puzzle.

