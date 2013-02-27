Android Boss Andy Rubin Says Google Doesn't Need A Retail Store

Andy Rubin.

Photo: AP

Although we’ve been hearing a few reports that Google plans to open physical retail stores soon, the company’s Android boss Andy Rubin said there’s no need.In a roundtable discussion with reporters attended by AllThingsD’s Ina Fried, Rubin said Google does not have plans for a retail store and that the company likely won’t need them to sell its Nexus line of smartphones and tablets.



Instead, it seems like Rubin’s focus is on the online Google Play store.

