Google's Former Android Boss Is Now Working On Real Robots That Could Replace Workers In Factories

Andy Rubin, the guy who used to be in charge of the Android mobile operating system, is now in charge of a new division at Google that’s experimenting with robotics,

according to The New York Times.

Rubin unexpectedly stepped down as the Android boss earlier this year. He was replaced by his colleague Sundar Pichai, who now oversees both Android and Chrome.

Rubin’s robot division is another one of Google’s “moonshot” projects, the experimental stuff like driverless cars and computerized glasses Google works on. The goal is to make robots that can replace humans doing mundane tasks like working in assembly lines or making deliveries.

