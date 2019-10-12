Andy Rubin, the Android creator accused of sexual misconduct, quietly left his venture firm Playground with a $9 million exit package, according to a report

Brian Ach/Getty Andy Rubin

On Friday, BuzzFeed News’ Ryan Mac reported that Andy Rubin, the Google executive ousted in 2014 after being accused of sexual misconduct, has quietly departed his venture capital firm Playground Global.

According to BuzzFeed, Rubin left Playground Global in May with an exit package larger that $US9 million. That brings the total payouts Rubin has received in relation to allegations of his sexual misconduct to nearly $US100 million. Rubin reportedly was paid $US90 million as part of his exit package at Google according to an October 2018 New York Times report.

Playground did not return Business Insider’s request for comment in time for publication.

Rubin has previously denied the sexual misconduct accusations against him, calling them “false allegations” that are part of “a smear campaign.”

BuzzFeed reported that a letter announcing Rubin’s departure from Playground was sent to investors and the firm’s leadership, but rank and file employees were not aware of his departure and subsequent compensation. Rubin is still listed on Playground’s website as the founding partner, but a spokesman for the firm would not comment on the details surrounding his departure or continued involvement with the firm.

Rubin created the Android operating system that now runs on roughly 80% of the world’s smartphones, and he led Google’s mobile business for years.

Rubin was accused of forcing his subordinate into sexual acts at Google in 2014, but reports of Google executives’ efforts to provide Rubin with a “golden parachute” prompted massive backlash from Google’s global workforce. Google is still dealing with the ramifications of protests, walkouts, and employee backlash as demonstrations continue.

This all comes as Rubin attempted to reenter the top echelons of tech society on Tuesday by tweeting images of his other company Essential’s new phone. The Android creator had been largely silent on social media following the public backlash aimed at his former employer before tweeting videos of the new phones from Essential’s offices, which are in the same building as Playground, according to BuzzFeed.

