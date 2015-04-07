Former Android boss Andy Rubin has raised $48 million to fund hardware companies

In October, Google’s Android boss Andy Rubin left the company with plans to run a startup incubator for hardware-focused companies.
Rubin was working on robotics for Google before he left, but no word on what his new fund will focus on.
Rubin’s new venture — called Playground Global — has now raised a $US48 million fund, per an SEC filing we first saw thanks to Fortune’s Dan Primack.
Rubin will serve as the managing director, and the organisation’s board of directors include ex-Googler Matt Hershenson, former Microsoft executive Peter Barrett, and Bruce Leak, who co-founded WebTV.
Playground Global is a venture capital fund, according to the regulatory filing. No investors were identified in the filing.
