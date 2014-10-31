Andy Rubin, Founder Of Android, Is Out Of Google

AP Andy Rubin

Andy Rubin, the Google executive responsible for the creation of Android, is out of the company, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

Google confirmed the report with CEO Larry Page, saying in a statement to the Journal, “I want to wish Andy all the best with what’s next. With Android he created something truly remarkable — with a billion plus happy users. Thank you.”

Rubin came to Google when it bought his tiny startup, Android, in 2005. When he got to Google, Android was basically just an idea. By the time he stopped running Android in March 2013, it was the world’s most widely used operating system, dominating smartphone market share.

Rubin is planning to do a startup incubator for hardware-focused companies, according to the Journal.

When Rubin stopped running Android, he stayed at Google to work on robotics, a longtime passion of his. Jessica Lessin at The Information tweeted that Rubin wanted more freedom for his robotics group. She said he wanted a structure like Calico, which is the anti-ageing company Google has started.

Our guess is that Page views robotics as something he understands better, and considers it core to Google, and therefore would not want to give it the same independence.

Google research scientist James Kuffner will take Rubin’s spot to lead the robotics group.

