Watch Android Boss Andy Rubin Demo His "$10,000" Motorola Android Tablet

At last night’s All Things D mobile conference, Android chief Andy Rubin demoed a new tablet from Motorola running Android’s Honeycomb operating system.



The tablet is due out in “a while,” says Rubin, who was generally non-specific. For instance, asked what the price of the tablet is, he responded, “It’s not even out yet…literally this thing is like, $10,000,” since you can’t get one anywhere.

Still, it was an interesting demo. The tablet has no buttons, it relies entirely on home screen navigation icons built into the software. It will have tiles operating in the background so you can have some programs running side by side.

Rubin also says this is the tablet all the Android engineers are focused on as they develop for tablets. It’s a good video to watch if you’re curious about what Android is cooking up to challenge the iPad.



