Andy Rubin: Just Because We Bought Motorola It Doesn't Mean We're In The Hardware Business

Google’s mobile leader Andy Rubin weighed in on the company’s big purchase of Motorola this morning at the Asia D conference.



He says that Google is not getting into the hardware business just because it owns Motorola. He seemed to suggest the Motorola buy was about gathering patents to fend off competitors who want to put Android out of business.

Google will be operating Motorola “at an arm’s length,” and it “isn’t going to get any special treatment,” says Rubin.

That’s a nice idea in theory. And it’s certainly something he has to say right now, as the deal is scrutinized by regulators and Android partners.

But, we’re not buying it. Motorola has been poorly run. That’s why Google was able to buy it.

If Google is going to get the most out of its Motorola acquisition it’s going to have to be involved with the company. Otherwise, we think there’s a very good chance the $12.5 billion buy is a disaster.

