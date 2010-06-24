Watch Google's Andy Rubin Run Away From A Question About Google Tablets

Google is coming out with a tablet at some point. But Google mobile boss Andy Rubin doesn’t want to talk about it at all. At today’s Droid X launch event, a reporter asked Andy about a potential Google tablet, but he just shut him down immediately.



Andy was more talkative about the new Droid X, calling it a “platinum” phone. He also attributed the fast growing Android platform to the fact that it’s “open” and that various device makers are adopting Android.

