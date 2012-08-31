Andy Roddick Will Retire After The U.S. Open

Photo: ESPN

Today is Andy Roddick’s 30th birthday. And how did he celebrate? He announced that he will retire following the U.S. Open (via ESPN)…I’ve decided this is going to be my last tournament…I just felt like it is time. I don’t know if I am healthy enough or committed enough to go another year. I’ve always wanted to, in a perfect world, finish at this event. I have a lot of family and friends here. I thought all year that I would know when I got to this tournament. And when I was playing my first round, I knew.



This move is not a complete surprise. Roddick has battled injuries. And is wife, Brooklyn Decker, spoke about his impending retirement back in February, saying that Roddick’s plan was to turn to his Fox Sports radio show full-time within two years.

Roddick’s career was full of promise when he became the fourth youngest men’s player to be ranked number one. In total, he spent 13 weeks at number one, and retires with the third most career wins among active players (32), trailing only Roger Federer (76) and Rafael Nadal (50).

Roddick won a single gran slam, the 2003 U.S. Open, and reached the finals at Wimbledon three times, losing each time.

Watch Andy Roddick announce his impending retirement below:

